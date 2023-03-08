Bitcoin Drops After Powell Comments; FLOKI Becomes Top Loser

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded lower, with the cryptocurrency prices trading slightly above the $22,000 level on Wednesday following comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Ethereum ETH/USD also moved lower, but traded above the $1,500 mark this morning.
Traders now await comments from Powell as he travels to Capitol Hill again on his second day of Congressional testimony.
Bone ShibaSwap BONE/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while FLOKI FLOKI/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.01 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.2%. BTC was trading lower by 1.7% at $22,021, while ETH fell by around 0.9% to $1,552 on Wednesday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Bone ShibaSwap BONE/USD
Price: $1.81
24-hour gain: 20.9%
- XRP XRP/USD
Price: $0.395
24-hour gain: 5.6%
- Conflux CFX/USD
Price: $0.2008
24-hour gain: 2.7%
- Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
Price: $0.00001122
24-hour gain: 2.1%
- BinaryX (old) BNX/USD
Price: $99.81
24-hour gain: 1.3%
Losers
- FLOKI FLOKI/USD
Price: $0.00004025
24-hour drop: 10.5%
- SingularityNET AGIX/USD
Price: $0.3871
24-hour drop: 10.3%
- Optimism OP/USD
Price: $2.23
24-hour drop: 8.6%
- Enjin Coin ENJ/USD
Price: $0.4041
24-hour drop: 7.7%
- Klaytn KLAY/USD
Price: $0.2107
24-hour drop: 7.5%
Read This Next: Around $355M Bet On Occidental Petroleum? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.