Bitcoin Drops After Powell Comments; FLOKI Becomes Top Loser

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded lower, with the cryptocurrency prices trading slightly above the $22,000 level on Wednesday following comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Ethereum ETH/USD also moved lower, but traded above the $1,500 mark this morning.

Traders now await comments from Powell as he travels to Capitol Hill again on his second day of Congressional testimony.

Bone ShibaSwap BONE/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while FLOKI FLOKI/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.01 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.2%. BTC was trading lower by 1.7% at $22,021, while ETH fell by around 0.9% to $1,552 on Wednesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Bone ShibaSwap BONE/USD

Price: $1.81

24-hour gain: 20.9%

XRP XRP/USD

Price: $0.395

24-hour gain: 5.6%

Conflux CFX/USD

Price: $0.2008

24-hour gain: 2.7%

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD

Price: $0.00001122

24-hour gain: 2.1%

BinaryX (old) BNX/USD

Price: $99.81

24-hour gain: 1.3%

Losers

FLOKI FLOKI/USD

Price: $0.00004025

24-hour drop: 10.5%

SingularityNET AGIX/USD

Price: $0.3871

24-hour drop: 10.3%

Optimism OP/USD

Price: $2.23

24-hour drop: 8.6%

Enjin Coin ENJ/USD

Price: $0.4041

24-hour drop: 7.7%

Klaytn KLAY/USD

Price: $0.2107

24-hour drop: 7.5%

Read This Next: Around $355M Bet On Occidental Petroleum? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying