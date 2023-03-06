Carbon-Free Crypto: TeraWulf Powers Bitcoin Mining With Nuclear Energy

TeraWulf Inc. WULF on Monday announced that Pennsylvania is now home to a 100% nuclear-powered Bitcoin BTC/USD mining facility, a first of its kind, utilizing reliable, carbon-free, and 24x7 baseload power from the 2.5 GW Susquehanna nuclear generation station in Pennsylvania.

The facility, Nautilus Cryptomine, is a joint venture between TeraWulf and Cumulus Coin, LLC.

TeraWulf has already energized half of its 50-MW stake in the Nautilus Cryptomine facility and has brought nearly 8,000 of its miners online, representing a hash rate capacity of approximately 1.0 EH/s.

Energization of the remaining miners will continue over the coming weeks, with TeraWulf's full share in phase one of the facility expected online by May.

The Nautilus nuclear-powered mining facility benefits from arguably the lowest cost power in the sector, just $0.02/kWh for a term of five years.

TeraWulf has the option to add another 50 MW of Bitcoin mining capacity at the Nautilus facility, which the company plans to deploy in future phases.

“With the recent energization of the Nautilus facility earlier this month, approximately 16,000 of TeraWulf’s owned miners, representing 1.9 EH/s of self-mining capacity, are onsite and being brought online daily,” said Paul Prager, Chairman and CEO of TeraWulf. “The Nautilus nuclear-powered mining facility benefits from what is arguably the lowest cost power in the sector, just $0.02/kWh for a term of five years,” continued Prager.

In addition to the Nautilus facility, TeraWulf is expanding its Bitcoin mining operations at its wholly-owned Lake Mariner facility in New York.

The addition of Building 2 will increase the facility's operational capacity from 60 MW to 110 MW.

The company expects to have a total operational capacity of 50,000 miners (5.5 EH/s) in early Q2 2023, representing approximately 160 MW of power demand.

TeraWulf intends to provide an unaudited monthly production and operations update for February 2023 in the coming days.

