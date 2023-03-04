Flip It And Restrict It: FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried's Bail Conditions Include Non-Internet Connected Phone

An attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice has proposed that Sam Bankman-Fried should have restricted access to the internet as part of his bail conditions, according to recent court filings.

Bankman-Fried is the founder of FTX, a bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, and is facing charges of wire fraud and money laundering to which he has pleaded not guilty.

The proposal comes after suspicions that Bankman-Fried attempted to contact witnesses while on bail.

The proposed restrictions include the use of a non-internet-connected flip phone and a whitelist of approved websites for Bankman-Fried's laptop.

Video games and other connected applications should also be restricted.

The filing suggests that Bankman-Fried's defense counsel has agreed to the proposed conditions.

The filing further states that Bankman-Fried's parents must sign affidavits confirming the internet-connected devices in their homes and agree not to bring in additional devices.

They would also be required to install monitoring software and ensure that Bankman-Fried cannot use their devices.

The government's move to tighten bail conditions came after it was revealed that Bankman-Fried had used a virtual private network, and District Judge Lewis Kaplan expressed skepticism about his claims that he only used it to watch football.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org