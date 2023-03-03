Digital Collectibles Platform Few And Far Secures $10.5M In Funding

British Virgin Islands-based digital Collectibles web3 platform Few and Far has raised $10.5 million in a funding round led by blockchain investment firm Pantera Capital.

Cypher Capital, Huobi Ventures, Hypersphere, Metaweb, Mantis Partners, and K5 Global also participated in the effort.

The new funds are expected to help expand the platform's capabilities, enhance user experience, and increase the number of web3 developers.

See Also: FTX Faces Massive $2.2B Asset Shortfall In Wallets Associated With FTX.com, FTX.US Exchanges

IP owners are also expected to benefit from the platform, which provides an all-inclusive suite of developer tools to carry out everything related to next-generation digital collectibles.

“We are thrilled to have Pantera Capital lead our latest funding round,” said Chris Gale, Few and Far’s co-founders.

“Their experience and expertise in the blockchain space will be invaluable to us as we continue to grow and innovate. With this backing, we are well-positioned to continue to lead the way in the web3 space,” he added.

Next: UK Banks Tighten Access To Cryptoassets For Retail Customers

Image: Shutterstock