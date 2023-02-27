ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Ethereum Trades Above This Key Level; NEM, Stacks Among Top Gainers

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 27, 2023 9:40 AM | 1 min read

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the $23,700 level on Monday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also moved higher, trading above the $1,600 mark this morning.

NEM XEM/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Quant QNT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.08 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 2.2%. BTC was trading higher by 2.4% at $23,758, while ETH rose by around 3.8% to $1,661 on Monday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

  • NEM XEM/USD

Price: $0.06263
24-hour gain: 52%

  • Stacks STX/USD

Price: $0.9131
24-hour gain: 21.8%

  • Synthetix SNX/USD

Price: $2.69
24-hour gain: 8.1%

  • SingularityNET AGIX/USD

Price: $0.4318
24-hour gain: 6.7%

  • Basic Attention Token BAT/USD

Price: $0.313
24-hour gain: 6.2%

Losers

  • Quant QNT/USD

Price: $129.96
24-hour drop: 1.6%

  • Bone ShibaSwap BONE/USD

Price: $1.88
24-hour drop: 1.5%

  • Fei USD FEI/USD

Price: $0.9885
24-hour drop: 1.1%

  • 1inch Network 1INCH/USD

Price: $0.5787
24-hour drop: 0.9%

  • Hedera HBAR/USD

Price: $0.07407
24-hour drop: 0.8%

Read This Next: Top 5 Financial Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff In Q1 2023

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved