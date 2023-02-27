Ethereum Trades Above This Key Level; NEM, Stacks Among Top Gainers

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the $23,700 level on Monday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also moved higher, trading above the $1,600 mark this morning.
NEM XEM/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Quant QNT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.08 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 2.2%. BTC was trading higher by 2.4% at $23,758, while ETH rose by around 3.8% to $1,661 on Monday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- NEM XEM/USD
Price: $0.06263
24-hour gain: 52%
- Stacks STX/USD
Price: $0.9131
24-hour gain: 21.8%
- Synthetix SNX/USD
Price: $2.69
24-hour gain: 8.1%
- SingularityNET AGIX/USD
Price: $0.4318
24-hour gain: 6.7%
- Basic Attention Token BAT/USD
Price: $0.313
24-hour gain: 6.2%
Losers
- Quant QNT/USD
Price: $129.96
24-hour drop: 1.6%
- Bone ShibaSwap BONE/USD
Price: $1.88
24-hour drop: 1.5%
- Fei USD FEI/USD
Price: $0.9885
24-hour drop: 1.1%
- 1inch Network 1INCH/USD
Price: $0.5787
24-hour drop: 0.9%
- Hedera HBAR/USD
Price: $0.07407
24-hour drop: 0.8%
Read This Next: Top 5 Financial Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff In Q1 2023
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month