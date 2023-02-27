Ethereum Trades Above This Key Level; NEM, Stacks Among Top Gainers

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the $23,700 level on Monday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also moved higher, trading above the $1,600 mark this morning.

NEM XEM/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Quant QNT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.08 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 2.2%. BTC was trading higher by 2.4% at $23,758, while ETH rose by around 3.8% to $1,661 on Monday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

NEM XEM/USD

Price: $0.06263

24-hour gain: 52%

Stacks STX/USD

Price: $0.9131

24-hour gain: 21.8%

Synthetix SNX/USD

Price: $2.69

24-hour gain: 8.1%

SingularityNET AGIX/USD

Price: $0.4318

24-hour gain: 6.7%

Basic Attention Token BAT/USD

Price: $0.313

24-hour gain: 6.2%

Losers

Quant QNT/USD

Price: $129.96

24-hour drop: 1.6%

Bone ShibaSwap BONE/USD

Price: $1.88

24-hour drop: 1.5%

Fei USD FEI/USD

Price: $0.9885

24-hour drop: 1.1%

1inch Network 1INCH/USD

Price: $0.5787

24-hour drop: 0.9%

Hedera HBAR/USD

Price: $0.07407

24-hour drop: 0.8%

Read This Next: Top 5 Financial Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff In Q1 2023