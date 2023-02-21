Ethereum Falls But Remains Above $1,600; Blur, Filecoin Among Top Losers

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded lower, but traded above the key level of $24,000 on Tuesday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, but traded above the $1,600 mark this morning.

Neo NEO/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Blur BLUR/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.12 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.2%. BTC was trading lower by 0.6% at $24,634, while ETH fell by around 1.6% to $1,677 on Tuesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Neo NEO/USD

Price: $14.16

24-hour gain: 14.8%

SingularityNET AGIX/USD

Price: $0.4474

24-hour gain: 14.7%

Bone ShibaSwap BONE/USD

Price: $1.84

24-hour gain: 9%

Klaytn KLAY/USD

Price: $0.3101

24-hour gain: 6.4%

1inch Network 1INCH/USD

Price: $0.6307

24-hour gain: 5.4%

Losers

Blur BLUR/USD

Price: $1.12

24-hour drop: 12.7%

Filecoin FIL/USD

Price: $7.84

24-hour drop: 8.4%

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $2.78

24-hour drop: 7.3%

Loopring LRC/USD

Price: $0.4253

24-hour drop: 6.4%

IOTA MIOTA/USD

Price: $0.2575

24-hour drop: 5.6%

