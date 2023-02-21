Ethereum Falls But Remains Above $1,600; Blur, Filecoin Among Top Losers

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded lower, but traded above the key level of $24,000 on Tuesday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, but traded above the $1,600 mark this morning.
Neo NEO/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Blur BLUR/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.12 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.2%. BTC was trading lower by 0.6% at $24,634, while ETH fell by around 1.6% to $1,677 on Tuesday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Neo NEO/USD
Price: $14.16
24-hour gain: 14.8%
- SingularityNET AGIX/USD
Price: $0.4474
24-hour gain: 14.7%
- Bone ShibaSwap BONE/USD
Price: $1.84
24-hour gain: 9%
- Klaytn KLAY/USD
Price: $0.3101
24-hour gain: 6.4%
- 1inch Network 1INCH/USD
Price: $0.6307
24-hour gain: 5.4%
Losers
- Blur BLUR/USD
Price: $1.12
24-hour drop: 12.7%
- Filecoin FIL/USD
Price: $7.84
24-hour drop: 8.4%
- Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price: $2.78
24-hour drop: 7.3%
- Loopring LRC/USD
Price: $0.4253
24-hour drop: 6.4%
- IOTA MIOTA/USD
Price: $0.2575
24-hour drop: 5.6%
Read This Next: Top 5 Consumer Stocks Which You'll Regret Missing In Q1 2023
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.