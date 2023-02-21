ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Ethereum Falls But Remains Above $1,600; Blur, Filecoin Among Top Losers

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 21, 2023 9:51 AM | 1 min read

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded lower, but traded above the key level of $24,000 on Tuesday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, but traded above the $1,600 mark this morning.

Neo NEO/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Blur BLUR/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.12 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.2%. BTC was trading lower by 0.6% at $24,634, while ETH fell by around 1.6% to $1,677 on Tuesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

  • Neo NEO/USD

Price: $14.16
24-hour gain: 14.8%

  • SingularityNET AGIX/USD

Price: $0.4474
24-hour gain: 14.7%

  • Bone ShibaSwap BONE/USD

Price: $1.84
24-hour gain: 9%

  • Klaytn KLAY/USD

Price: $0.3101
24-hour gain: 6.4%

  • 1inch Network 1INCH/USD

Price: $0.6307
24-hour gain: 5.4%

Losers

  • Blur BLUR/USD

Price: $1.12
24-hour drop: 12.7%

  • Filecoin FIL/USD

Price: $7.84
24-hour drop: 8.4%

  • Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $2.78
24-hour drop: 7.3%

  • Loopring LRC/USD

Price: $0.4253
24-hour drop: 6.4%

  • IOTA MIOTA/USD

Price: $0.2575
24-hour drop: 5.6%

Read This Next: Top 5 Consumer Stocks Which You'll Regret Missing In Q1 2023

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinCrypto MoversEthereumTop GainersCryptocurrencyNewsIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved