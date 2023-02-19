Dog Fight: Floki And Baby Doge Coin Compete For Meme Coin Crown As 1 Surges 396% In 30 Days

Meme coins, such as Baby Doge Coin BABYDOGE/USD and Floki FLOKI/USD, are having a neck-and-neck battle in 2023.

So far this year, the entire cryptocurrency market has been performing well, with many cryptos seeing double-digit gains.

Baby Doge Coin and Floki have been performing impressively in the past 30 days, surprising many investors. Currently, Baby Doge Coin is trading at $0.000000003308, with a 0.3% increase in value over the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Floki is trading at $0.00005224, with a 7.3% increase in value during the same period.

A comparison of the past 30 days shows that Floki Inu has performed better than BabyDoge.

While Baby Doge Coin has displayed a gain of 205.4% in the last 30 days due to the launch of its burn portal, Floki Inu's recent hype and surge in price are largely due to Elon Musk's tweet.

Also read: Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Calls Cryptocurrency 'Worthless,' 'Antisocial'

Musk posted a picture of his Shiba Inu dog, Floki, on Feb. 14 with the caption "The new CEO of Twitter is amazing."

Floki has surged by 7.1% in the last 24 hours and has become one of the top-performing assets among the top 100 cryptocurrency assets.

It has increased by 120.4% in the last seven days and gained 396% in the last 30 days.

In the past 24 hours, Floki Inu's market cap has also increased by 82.5%, indicating a better performance in the last 30 days than Baby Doge.

Next: 24% of Last Year's Cryptocurrency Tokens Involved In Pump-And-Dump Fraud

Photo: Unsplash