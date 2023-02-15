Stanford Law School Dean And Research Scientist Identified As Cosigners For FTX Founder's $250M Bond

Larry Kramer, the former dean of Stanford Law School, and Andreas Paepcke, a senior research scientist at Stanford University, have been identified as the cosigners for Sam Bankman-Fried's $250 million bond, according to court filings.

What Happened: Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, is currently facing eight charges related to the collapse of FTX.

In response to petitions from media organizations, Judge Lewis Kaplan ordered the names of the sureties to be unsealed, despite Bankman-Fried's lawyers seeking to redact them citing privacy concerns and threats faced by Bankman-Fried's family.

Kramer, who signed the larger bond of $500,000, has been a long-time friend of Bankman-Fried's parents.

In a statement to The Block, Kramer said, "My actions are in my personal capacity, and I have no business dealings or interest in this matter other than to help our loyal and steadfast friends."

Paepcke, who signed the $200,000 bond, has a research focus on computer science.

While his connection to the Bankman-Fried family is not immediately apparent, it appeared he attended Harvard University at the same time as Bankman-Fried's mother, Barbara Fried.

In a December New York Times article, Kramer was quoted commenting on the role that Bankman-Fried's parents played in FTX's collapse: "I had a friend who said, 'You don’t want to be seen with them. I don’t see how this doesn’t bankrupt them.'"

Bankman-Fried's case attracted significant attention due to the size of his bond and the circumstances of his arrest.

His parents put up their Palo Alto home as collateral for the bond, and Bankman-Fried was required to find two non-family members to sign on as guarantors.

Despite the controversy around the case, both Kramer and Paepcke have stated that they acted purely out of personal friendship and not for any business interests.

Photo: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay