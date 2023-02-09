Binance Seeks EU Policy Communications Director To Shape Narrative, Drive Adoption Of Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is seeking to hire a European Union Policy communications director to join its Global Communications team.

This person will shape the company's communications narrative and execute campaigns related to corporate, regulatory and political developments impacting the company across the EU.

A job posting on the company’s website stated the EU Policy communications director would be responsible for managing the company's EU strategy and engagement with corporate and policy media, key opinion formers, opinion elites and political influencers.

Also Read: Dispute Over Sam Bankman-Fried's Bail Conditions Resolved Between Crypto Mogul And Prosecutors: Report

The job search highlighted the growing significance of regulations for leading cryptocurrency companies as the European Union worked towards bringing the industry under its regulatory control.

Key responsibilities included working closely with Binance's Government Affairs and Policy leaders, developing the company's internal and external narrative around key policy challenges, and providing senior leadership with advice on political and policy risks impacting Binance's reputation.

The director would also be responsible for tracking various policy and political issues and analyzing the potential impact on Binance and the broader industry's reputation in order to develop and implement communications strategies to shape the public policy debate.

Read Next: Court Proceedings Reveal FTX Being Advised By This Cyber Security Company After $600M Hack In November 2022

Photo: Iryna Budanova