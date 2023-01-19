Ethereum Drops Below This Key Level; Gala Becomes Top Loser

Bitcoin BTC/USD recorded losses this morning, with the cryptocurrency prices tumbling below the $21,000 level on Thursday.

Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, falling below the key $1,600 mark on Thursday.

Kava KAVA/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Gala GALA/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $966.37 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 3%. BTC was trading lower by 2.9% at $20,788, while ETH fell by around 4.3% to $1,524 on Thursday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Kava KAVA/USD

Price: $1.03

24-hour gain: 8.1%

Hedera HBAR/USD

Price: $0.05766

24-hour gain: 2.2%

Aptos APT/USD

Price: $7.81

24-hour gain: 1.7%

Frax Share FXS/USD

Price: $9.08

24-hour gain: 1.7%

PAX Gold PAXG/USD

Price: $1,895.16

24-hour gain: 0.1%

Losers

Gala GALA/USD

Price: $0.04446

24-hour drop: 11.4%

Helium HNT/USD

Price: $2.92

24-hour drop: 10.7%

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $1.90

24-hour drop: 10.4%

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD

Price: $0.00001113

24-hour drop: 10.2%

Rocket Pool RPL/USD

Price: $31.55

24-hour drop: 9.4%

