Ethereum Drops Below This Key Level; Gala Becomes Top Loser

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
January 19, 2023 9:56 AM | 1 min read

Bitcoin BTC/USD recorded losses this morning, with the cryptocurrency prices tumbling below the $21,000 level on Thursday.

Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, falling below the key $1,600 mark on Thursday.

Kava KAVA/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Gala GALA/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $966.37 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 3%. BTC was trading lower by 2.9% at $20,788, while ETH fell by around 4.3% to $1,524 on Thursday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

  • Kava KAVA/USD

Price: $1.03
24-hour gain: 8.1%

  • Hedera HBAR/USD

Price: $0.05766
24-hour gain: 2.2%

  • Aptos APT/USD

Price: $7.81
24-hour gain: 1.7%

  • Frax Share FXS/USD

Price: $9.08
24-hour gain: 1.7%

  • PAX Gold PAXG/USD

Price: $1,895.16
24-hour gain: 0.1%

Losers

  • Gala GALA/USD

Price: $0.04446
24-hour drop: 11.4%

  • Helium HNT/USD

Price: $2.92
24-hour drop: 10.7%

  • Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $1.90
24-hour drop: 10.4%

  • Shiba Inu SHIB/USD

Price: $0.00001113
24-hour drop: 10.2%

  • Rocket Pool RPL/USD

Price: $31.55
24-hour drop: 9.4%

