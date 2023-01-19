Ethereum Drops Below This Key Level; Gala Becomes Top Loser

Bitcoin BTC/USD recorded losses this morning, with the cryptocurrency prices tumbling below the $21,000 level on Thursday.
Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, falling below the key $1,600 mark on Thursday.
Kava KAVA/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Gala GALA/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $966.37 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 3%. BTC was trading lower by 2.9% at $20,788, while ETH fell by around 4.3% to $1,524 on Thursday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Kava KAVA/USD
Price: $1.03
24-hour gain: 8.1%
- Hedera HBAR/USD
Price: $0.05766
24-hour gain: 2.2%
- Aptos APT/USD
Price: $7.81
24-hour gain: 1.7%
- Frax Share FXS/USD
Price: $9.08
24-hour gain: 1.7%
- PAX Gold PAXG/USD
Price: $1,895.16
24-hour gain: 0.1%
Losers
- Gala GALA/USD
Price: $0.04446
24-hour drop: 11.4%
- Helium HNT/USD
Price: $2.92
24-hour drop: 10.7%
- Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price: $1.90
24-hour drop: 10.4%
- Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
Price: $0.00001113
24-hour drop: 10.2%
- Rocket Pool RPL/USD
Price: $31.55
24-hour drop: 9.4%
