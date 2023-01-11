ñol

Bitcoin Moves Higher; Mina Emerges As Top Gainer

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
January 11, 2023 10:49 AM | 1 min read
Bitcoin BTC/USD traded higher this morning, with the cryptocurrency prices trading near the $17,400 level.

Ethereum ETH/USD, also edged higher, trading above the key $1,300 mark on Wednesday.

Mina MINA/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Lido DAO LDO/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $854.14 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.2%. BTC was trading higher by 0.8% at $17,402, while ETH rose by around 0.1% to $1,331 on Wednesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

  • Mina MINA/USD

Price: $0.5273
24-hour gain: 12.1%

  • XRP XRP/USD

Price: $0.3646
24-hour gain: 4.8%

  • WOO Network WOO/USD

Price: $0.1639
24-hour gain: 4.6%

  • Curve DAO Token CRV/USD

Price: $0.6709
24-hour gain: 4.3%

  • eCash XEC/USD

Price: $0.00002571
24-hour gain: 2.6%


Losers

  • Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $1.86
24-hour drop: 7.1%

  • Aptos APT/USD

Price: $5.16
24-hour drop: 6.5%

  • Gala GALA/USD

Price: $0.03846
24-hour drop: 6.2%

  • Zilliqa ZIL/USD

Price: $0.02292
24-hour drop: 4.7%

  • Shiba Inu SHIB/USD

Price: $0.00000891
24-hour drop: 3.8%

