Bitcoin Moves Higher; Mina Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded higher this morning, with the cryptocurrency prices trading near the $17,400 level.

Ethereum ETH/USD, also edged higher, trading above the key $1,300 mark on Wednesday.

Mina MINA/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Lido DAO LDO/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $854.14 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.2%. BTC was trading higher by 0.8% at $17,402, while ETH rose by around 0.1% to $1,331 on Wednesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Mina MINA/USD

Price: $0.5273

24-hour gain: 12.1%

XRP XRP/USD

Price: $0.3646

24-hour gain: 4.8%

WOO Network WOO/USD

Price: $0.1639

24-hour gain: 4.6%

Curve DAO Token CRV/USD

Price: $0.6709

24-hour gain: 4.3%

eCash XEC/USD

Price: $0.00002571

24-hour gain: 2.6%



Losers

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $1.86

24-hour drop: 7.1%

Aptos APT/USD

Price: $5.16

24-hour drop: 6.5%

Gala GALA/USD

Price: $0.03846

24-hour drop: 6.2%

Zilliqa ZIL/USD

Price: $0.02292

24-hour drop: 4.7%

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD

Price: $0.00000891

24-hour drop: 3.8%

Read This Next: 5 Industrials Stocks That Are Diving - And May Rally