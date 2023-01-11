Bitcoin Moves Higher; Mina Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded higher this morning, with the cryptocurrency prices trading near the $17,400 level.
Ethereum ETH/USD, also edged higher, trading above the key $1,300 mark on Wednesday.
Mina MINA/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Lido DAO LDO/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $854.14 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.2%. BTC was trading higher by 0.8% at $17,402, while ETH rose by around 0.1% to $1,331 on Wednesday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Mina MINA/USD
Price: $0.5273
24-hour gain: 12.1%
- XRP XRP/USD
Price: $0.3646
24-hour gain: 4.8%
- WOO Network WOO/USD
Price: $0.1639
24-hour gain: 4.6%
- Curve DAO Token CRV/USD
Price: $0.6709
24-hour gain: 4.3%
- eCash XEC/USD
Price: $0.00002571
24-hour gain: 2.6%
Losers
- Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price: $1.86
24-hour drop: 7.1%
- Aptos APT/USD
Price: $5.16
24-hour drop: 6.5%
- Gala GALA/USD
Price: $0.03846
24-hour drop: 6.2%
- Zilliqa ZIL/USD
Price: $0.02292
24-hour drop: 4.7%
- Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
Price: $0.00000891
24-hour drop: 3.8%
