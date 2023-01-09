FTX US President Intends To Provide More Details On Crypto Exchange's Collapse

FTX's former president is expected to provide more details about the collapsed crypto exchange.

Brett Harrison said via Twitter that he "will share in time," but did not respond to a follow-up question about whether he is working with U.S. regulators or prosecutors.

Harrison also replied to a comment expressing surprise that he is "not in jail" with the response: "use powers of inference."

Since FTX went bankrupt following allegations of impropriety, Harrison has rarely mentioned FTX and its sister trading company, Alameda Research.

The collapse of both firms shook the digital asset sector and has become one of the highest-profile corporate crime cases in U.S. history.

Prosecutors and regulators allege that FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried misled investors and misused billions of dollars of FTX customer funds to pay off debts and expenses for Alameda.

Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to criminal charges last week and is set to go to trial in October.

Former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX Chief Technology Officer Gary Wang have both pleaded guilty to fraud charges as part of cooperation agreements with the U.S. government.

Harrison, who has not been accused of any wrongdoing, stepped down as FTX US president in September 2021.

