Supporting The Future Of Dogecoin: Foundation Launches Development Fund For Dogecoin Core

The Dogecoin DOGE/USD Foundation has announced the creation of a new development fund for the Dogecoin Core project.

The fund will be managed by existing core developers and members of the Dogecoin Foundation board and will be transparently documented through forthcoming blog posts detailing all expenditures and developments.

To support the development of the Dogecoin Core project, the Foundation has transferred 5 million Dogecoin to the fund.

The fund will have a three-out-of-five signature threshold, with custodians including Chromatic, a Dogecoin Core developer; Marshall Hayner, a member of the Dogecoin Foundation board; Michi Lumin, a Dogecoin Core developer and board member; Patrick Lodder, a Dogecoin Core developer; and Ross Nicoll, a former Dogecoin Core developer, according to the foundation.

The fund will disburse rewards to contributors of the Dogecoin Core project for their work, regardless of the size of their contribution.

Rewarding Contributions To Dogecoin Core

With every major or minor release of the Dogecoin Core project, 500,000 Dogecoin will be distributed among all contributors credited in the release notes since the previous major or minor release.

A release must have at least 25 non-whitespace or comment-only pull requests to qualify as a major or minor release.

These are the only permitted transfers out of the wallet.

The height of the payout for each individual contributor will be determined based on the process used for the Dogecoin Core tip jar, or a similar approach if the tip jar is not functional.

The fund custodians do not have any personal rights to the funds held in the wallet, either individually or as a group.

All distributions will be announced and shared on social media channels.

If a custodian is unreachable for three months without notice, the remaining custodians will initiate a succession process to appoint a replacement.

A custodian can only request succession for their own role and cannot nominate their successor. The affected custodian will be permitted to return to active duty until the succession process is complete.

