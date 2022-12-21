ñol

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $145M Worth Of Bitcoin

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 21, 2022 12:00 PM | 1 min read
What happened: $145,562,561 worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 35V74BRmYgRYyYm66xwKUJCDcJNSXZfykk

$145 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: #

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Bitcoin tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Bitcoin position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of BTC. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Bitcoin down 2% on any given exchange.

Since this transaction wasn't sent to an exchange, it's unlikely that this Bitcoin whale is looking for liquidity. Instead, they may be transferring this to a different wallet for security purposes.

You can view more details about the transaction here

According to Glassnode, there are 218,201 Bitcoin wallets with over $100,000 in BTC.

Price Action: Bitcoin is down 0% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

