Ethereum Edges Higher But Remains Below This Key Level; XDC Network Becomes Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD remained stable at the start of the week, with price for the most valued cryptocurrency in the world trading below the key $17,000 level on Monday.
Ethereum ETH/USD, however traded slightly higher, but remained below the $1,200 mark.
XDC Network XDC/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Toncoin TON/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $806.68 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.1%. BTC was trading higher by 0.1% at $16,744, while ETH rose by around 0.6% to $1,186 on Monday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- XDC Network XDC/USD
Price: $0.02525
24-hour gain: 6.2%
- THORChain RUNE/USD
Price: $1.35
24-hour gain: 3.8%
- ImmutableX IMX/USD
Price: $0.4304
24-hour gain: 3.4%
- Axie Infinity AXS/USD
Price: $7.00
24-hour gain: 2.9%
- 1inch Network 1INCH/USD
Price: $0.3988
24-hour gain: 2.4%
Losers
- Toncoin TON/USD
Price: $2.55
24-hour drop: 8.9%
- Neutrino USD USDN/USD
Price: $0.5657
24-hour drop: 5.5%
- Chiliz CHZ/USD
Price: $0.1154
24-hour drop: 5.1%
- UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD
Price: $3.77
24-hour drop: 5.1%
- OKB OKB/USD
Price: $21.68
24-hour drop: 4.5%
