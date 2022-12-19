ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Ethereum Edges Higher But Remains Below This Key Level; XDC Network Becomes Top Gainer

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 19, 2022 9:55 AM | 1 min read

Bitcoin BTC/USD remained stable at the start of the week, with price for the most valued cryptocurrency in the world trading below the key $17,000 level on Monday.

Ethereum ETH/USD, however traded slightly higher, but remained below the $1,200 mark.

XDC Network XDC/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Toncoin TON/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $806.68 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.1%. BTC was trading higher by 0.1% at $16,744, while ETH rose by around 0.6% to $1,186 on Monday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:


Gainers

  • XDC Network XDC/USD

Price: $0.02525
24-hour gain: 6.2%

  • THORChain RUNE/USD

Price: $1.35
24-hour gain: 3.8%

  • ImmutableX IMX/USD

Price: $0.4304
24-hour gain: 3.4%

  • Axie Infinity AXS/USD

Price: $7.00
24-hour gain: 2.9%

  • 1inch Network 1INCH/USD

Price: $0.3988
24-hour gain: 2.4%


Losers

  • Toncoin TON/USD

Price: $2.55
24-hour drop: 8.9%

  • Neutrino USD USDN/USD

Price: $0.5657
24-hour drop: 5.5%

  • Chiliz CHZ/USD

Price: $0.1154
24-hour drop: 5.1%

  • UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD

Price: $3.77
24-hour drop: 5.1%

  • OKB OKB/USD

Price: $21.68
24-hour drop: 4.5%

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinCrypto MoversEthereumTop GainersCryptocurrencyNewsIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month