Ethereum Edges Higher But Remains Below This Key Level; XDC Network Becomes Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD remained stable at the start of the week, with price for the most valued cryptocurrency in the world trading below the key $17,000 level on Monday.

Ethereum ETH/USD, however traded slightly higher, but remained below the $1,200 mark.

XDC Network XDC/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Toncoin TON/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $806.68 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.1%. BTC was trading higher by 0.1% at $16,744, while ETH rose by around 0.6% to $1,186 on Monday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

XDC Network XDC/USD

Price: $0.02525

24-hour gain: 6.2%

THORChain RUNE/USD

Price: $1.35

24-hour gain: 3.8%

ImmutableX IMX/USD

Price: $0.4304

24-hour gain: 3.4%

Axie Infinity AXS/USD

Price: $7.00

24-hour gain: 2.9%

1inch Network 1INCH/USD

Price: $0.3988

24-hour gain: 2.4%



Losers

Toncoin TON/USD

Price: $2.55

24-hour drop: 8.9%

Neutrino USD USDN/USD

Price: $0.5657

24-hour drop: 5.5%

Chiliz CHZ/USD

Price: $0.1154

24-hour drop: 5.1%

UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD

Price: $3.77

24-hour drop: 5.1%

OKB OKB/USD

Price: $21.68

24-hour drop: 4.5%