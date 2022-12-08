Ethereum Moves Higher; Axie Infinity Becomes Top Loser

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, traded lower this morning, declining below the key $17,000 level on Thursday.
Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, recorded gains, trading above the key $1,200 level.
Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Axie Infinity AXS/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $842.85 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.1%. BTC was trading lower by 0.3% at $16,839, while ETH rose by around 0.6% to $1,242 on Thursday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD
Price: $2.63
24-hour gain: 10.9%
- Terra Classic LUNC/USD
Price: $0.0001719
24-hour gain: 4.2%
- Nexo NEXO/USD
Price: $0.6722
24-hour gain: 3.8%
- Stacks STX/USD
Price: $0.2583
24-hour gain: 2.8%
- Kava KAVA/USD
Price: $0.8518
24-hour gain: 2.7%
Losers
- Axie Infinity AXS/USD
Price: $8.05
24-hour drop: 7.1%
- Flow FLOW/USD
Price: $1.01
24-hour drop: 3.8%
- NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD
Price: $1.66
24-hour drop: 3.6%
- Neutrino USD USDN/USD
Price: $0.8548
24-hour drop: 3.5%
- Celo CELO/USD
Price: $0.5813
24-hour drop: 3.4%
