Ethereum Moves Higher; Axie Infinity Becomes Top Loser

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, traded lower this morning, declining below the key $17,000 level on Thursday.

Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, recorded gains, trading above the key $1,200 level.

Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Axie Infinity AXS/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $842.85 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.1%. BTC was trading lower by 0.3% at $16,839, while ETH rose by around 0.6% to $1,242 on Thursday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD

Price: $2.63

24-hour gain: 10.9%

Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0001719

24-hour gain: 4.2%

Nexo NEXO/USD

Price: $0.6722

24-hour gain: 3.8%

Stacks STX/USD

Price: $0.2583

24-hour gain: 2.8%

Kava KAVA/USD

Price: $0.8518

24-hour gain: 2.7%



Losers

Axie Infinity AXS/USD

Price: $8.05

24-hour drop: 7.1%

Flow FLOW/USD

Price: $1.01

24-hour drop: 3.8%

NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD

Price: $1.66

24-hour drop: 3.6%

Neutrino USD USDN/USD

Price: $0.8548

24-hour drop: 3.5%

Celo CELO/USD

Price: $0.5813

24-hour drop: 3.4%