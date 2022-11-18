Bitcoin, Ethereum Move Higher; Chiliz Emerges As Top Gainer

Cryptocurrency prices saw some rebound, with prices for the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin BTC/USD, trading slightly higher on Friday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $1,200 level on Friday.

Chiliz CHZ/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Curve GateToken GT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $833.42 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 1.1%. BTC was trading higher by 1.1% at $16,697.13, while ETH rose by around 1.7% to $1,213.82 on Friday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

Chiliz CHZ/USD

Price: $0.2563

24-hour gain: 14.5%

Algorand ALGO/USD

Price: $0.2873

24-hour gain: 10.3%

Stacks STX/USD

Price: $0.242

24-hour gain: 7.3%

Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD

Price: $2.26

24-hour gain: 7%

ApeCoin APE/USD

Price: $3.06

24-hour gain: 6.8%



Losers

GateToken GT/USD

Price: $3.59

24-hour drop: 2.6%

Hedera HBAR/USD

Price: $0.04894

24-hour drop: 2.5%

Helium HNT/USD

Price: $2.45

24-hour drop: 1.9%

Chain XCN/USD

Price: $0.0501

24-hour drop: 1.1%

Nexo NEXO/USD

Price: $0.6928

24-hour drop: 0.8%