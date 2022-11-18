ñol

Bitcoin, Ethereum Move Higher; Chiliz Emerges As Top Gainer

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 18, 2022 9:54 AM | 1 min read
Cryptocurrency prices saw some rebound, with prices for the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin BTC/USD, trading slightly higher on Friday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $1,200 level on Friday.

Chiliz CHZ/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Curve GateToken GT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $833.42 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 1.1%. BTC was trading higher by 1.1% at $16,697.13, while ETH rose by around 1.7% to $1,213.82 on Friday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:


Gainers

  • Chiliz CHZ/USD

Price: $0.2563
24-hour gain: 14.5%

  • Algorand ALGO/USD

Price: $0.2873
24-hour gain: 10.3%

  • Stacks STX/USD

Price: $0.242
24-hour gain: 7.3%

  • Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD

Price: $2.26
24-hour gain: 7%

  • ApeCoin APE/USD

Price: $3.06
24-hour gain: 6.8%


Losers

  • GateToken GT/USD

Price: $3.59
24-hour drop: 2.6%

  • Hedera HBAR/USD

Price: $0.04894
24-hour drop: 2.5%

  • Helium HNT/USD

Price: $2.45
24-hour drop: 1.9%

  • Chain XCN/USD

Price: $0.0501
24-hour drop: 1.1%

  • Nexo NEXO/USD

Price: $0.6928
24-hour drop: 0.8%

