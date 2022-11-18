Bitcoin, Ethereum Move Higher; Chiliz Emerges As Top Gainer

Cryptocurrency prices saw some rebound, with prices for the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin BTC/USD, trading slightly higher on Friday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $1,200 level on Friday.
Chiliz CHZ/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Curve GateToken GT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $833.42 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 1.1%. BTC was trading higher by 1.1% at $16,697.13, while ETH rose by around 1.7% to $1,213.82 on Friday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Chiliz CHZ/USD
Price: $0.2563
24-hour gain: 14.5%
- Algorand ALGO/USD
Price: $0.2873
24-hour gain: 10.3%
- Stacks STX/USD
Price: $0.242
24-hour gain: 7.3%
- Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD
Price: $2.26
24-hour gain: 7%
- ApeCoin APE/USD
Price: $3.06
24-hour gain: 6.8%
Losers
- GateToken GT/USD
Price: $3.59
24-hour drop: 2.6%
- Hedera HBAR/USD
Price: $0.04894
24-hour drop: 2.5%
- Helium HNT/USD
Price: $2.45
24-hour drop: 1.9%
- Chain XCN/USD
Price: $0.0501
24-hour drop: 1.1%
- Nexo NEXO/USD
Price: $0.6928
24-hour drop: 0.8%
