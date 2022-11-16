3 Baltimore Blockchain Startups To Watch

A blockchain is a decentralized peer-to-peer network utilizing distributed ledger technology (DLT). Blockchains are made up of an ever-expanding, trackable list of records, also known as blocks, which are linked together in a chain.

Assets that can be tracked include tangible items like a car or property, or intangible items like patents and copyrights. Intangibles can include legal tender like cash, or even cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

Interest in cryptocurrencies has surged by more than 3,000% in the U.S. over the last five years. While cities like New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco lead the way, Baltimore, Maryland, is proving to be an up-and-coming player as well.

Here are three great blockchain startups to watch in Baltimore.

Adarsa Services

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Baltimore, Adarsa Services services both governmental and business agencies, offering digital solutions that help improve the user experience while at the same time ensuring quality.

Adarsa Services ensures increased security, accessibility, transparency and performance. Adarsa services range from IT modernization, enterprise architecture, Q&A testing, as well as blockchain technology. Industries serviced include fintech, health IT, technology and government services. Adarsa services digital transformations and technology needs, providing managed, project-based and outsourced IT services.

Zfort Group

The Zfort Group has been developing blockchain technologies in Baltimore for more than 10 years now. In those 10 years, the company has been responsible for developing more than 500 successful projects.

Such projects include both small startups and large companies too. As well as creating systems from scratch, Zfort provides maintenance for finished projects and the reworking of already existing ones. On top of that, the company offers a wide array of blockchain developmental services including crypto wallets, crypto tokens, cryptocurrencies, blockchain games and crypto exchanges.

OBM, Inc.

A Baltimore cryptocurrency startup company, OBM is known best for its software product, Foreman. Foreman makes it possible for companies to manage their entire roster of cryptocurrency mines, the devices that process transactions performed on currencies such as Bitcoin. OBM works with several publicly traded cryptocurrency mining companies such as Hut 8 Mining and Iris Energy.