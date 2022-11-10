ñol

Tether Freezes $46M In USDT Owned By FTX In Response To Law Enforcement Request

by Murtuza Merchant, Benzinga Staff Writer 
November 10, 2022 10:14 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • $46 million USDT that FTX owns has been frozen by Tether.
In response to a request from law enforcement, stablecoin holder Tether USDT/USD has frozen $46 million in USDT on the Tron blockchain owned by the embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX. 

"We are starting to receive requests from LE to temporarily freeze assets while an investigation occurs," Coindesk reported a Tether executive as saying.

According to on-chain data, the wallet address on the Tron network, which reportedly belongs to FTX, has 46,360,701 USDT worth about $46.3 million.

Following FTX's decision to prohibit withdrawals, contagion started to spread, and USDT plummeted 3% from its $1 peg earlier Thursday. USDT has reclaimed the price of a fraction below $1.

Photo via Shutterstock. 

