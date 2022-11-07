Check Out 5 Boston Blockchain Startups That Are Revolutionizing Crypto

A blockchain is a decentralized peer-to-peer network used to facilitate asset transactions without the need for a clearing authority. Assets that can be tracked include tangible items like a car or property, or intangible items like patents and copyrights. Intangibles can include legal tenders like cash, or even cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

The cryptocurrency market is a multi-billion dollar industry. Leaders in the field include Bitcoin, valued at around $400 billion, Ethereum at nearly $200 billion, Tether at around $70 billion and BNB at just above $50 billion. The value of the cryptocurrency market fell just below $1 trillion in June 2022 to a level of $926 billion. Global crypto peaked at $2.9 trillion in November 2021.

Meanwhile, here are five great blockchain startups to watch in Boston.

Flipside Crypto

Flipside Crypto provides on-demand analytics for blockchains, empowering crypto communities to both create and share data. The company’s Community-Enabled Analytics is a bounty program in which blockchain users are encouraged to incentivize other community participants. Those involved in the community are also able to share insights and leverage auto-generated API endpoints. Founded in 2018, Flipside Crypto is based in Boston.

Voatz

Launched in 2015 with headquarters in Boston, Voatz makes it safe and easy for people to vote via their mobile device on everything from city to state elections. Voatz has created a platform that combines biometrics, encryption and blockchain, and allows users to vote securely from their smartphone or tablet. Pilot tests were successfully completed in the 2018 West Virginia midterm elections, as well as the 2018 Denver municipal elections.

Algorand

Founded in 2018 by award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali, Algorand’s high–performing Layer-1 blockchain provides lightning-fast, frictionless technologies to its users. Algorand builds blockchain technology that powers the Future of Finance (FutureFi) for more than 500 organizations globally. Algorand is headquartered in Boston.

Circle

Circle is a global, financial technology company that provides payments online for public blockchains and stablecoin. A stablecoin is a digital dollar system existing natively on the internet. Billions of stablecoin are exchanged every day online. Circle was founded in 2013 by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville and is located in Boston.

Esprezzo

Esprezzo tracks assets across blockchain protocols, smart contracts and wallets. Esprezzo's tools and its platform do so without the need for prior blockchain development experience. The company is a small blockchain firm and was founded by Remy Carpinito and Alan Willhelm. Esprezzo is headquartered in Boston.

