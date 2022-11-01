10 New York City Blockchain Startups To Watch

Blockchain is technology that literally enables the existence of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin.

It is a decentralized ledger of all transactions across a P2P network. Like the U.S. dollar, cryptocurrency is a medium of exchange. Unlike the dollar, however, cryptocurrencies are digital, and employ encryption capabilities to operate. Quite simply: without blockchains, there would be no crypto.

You won’t want to miss Benzinga's Future of Crypto conference next month. The onference will be held at Pier Sixty, the largest waterfront venue in Manhattan, and will feature such high-profile speakers as Anthony Scaramucci, founding partner of Sky Bridge Capital and former White House director of communications; Arthur Breitman, co-founder of Tezos; and Kevin O’Leary of O'Leary Ventures and the TV show "Shark Tank."

The Future of Crypto conference kicks off at 8 a.m. ET on Dec. 7, 2022.

Here are 10 great blockchain startups operating right here in New York City.

Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital offers a financial service platform for Bitcoin innovators and mining companies. The full-service platform connects Bitcoin miners to hedging, financing and trading in one integrated package.

Uniswap Labs

Headquartered in the heart of Soho, Uniswap is widely regarded as one of the most secure ways to exchange cryptocurrencies. With Uniswap, your funds are not held by the exchange. Instead, the company interacts directly with your Ethereum wallet.

Axoni

Founded in 2013 by Greg and Jeff Schvey, Axoni is a capital markets technology firm that specializes in distributed ledger infrastructure. Axoni has been added to the Forbes Fintech 50 list as one of the most innovative fintech companies in the nation.

Aptos

Aptos is a Layer-1 blockchain that employs move-programming language and can theoretically reach 160,000 blockchain transactions per second. Developed by Aptos Labs, this diverse team is led by Avery Ching and Mo Shaikh. The Aptos Labs motto is: “Building a Layer 1 for everyone.”

NYDIG

NYDIG fuses Bitcoin with traditional finance to help usher in a new wave of financial products. As well as specializing in Bitcoin mining, the company focuses on insurance, corporations, banking and investment management.

Ava Labs

With headquarters in Brooklyn, Ava Labs boasts that its software, Avalanche, is the fastest and most scalable blockchain network available. The Ava blockchain token can be used for loyalty rewards, givebacks, payments and more.

Paxos

Paxos is building a new, open financial system through its blockchain infrastructure platform. Paxos combines cutting-edge technology with bank-level oversight so you can trade, settle and manage your assets with confidence.

BlockTech

Guided by the leadership of Nick Spanos, BlockTech is an international blockchain venture that dates all the way back to the founding of the Bitcoin Center in NYC.

Paxful

With Paxful, you can both buy and sell crypto instantly. Paxful is a P2P blockchain escrow system that protects buyers and sellers when making cryptocurrency exchanges like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Apifiny

Apifiny is a multi-exchange crypto trading platform.that converges global crypto markets into one. To help remove the barrier of institutional crypto trading, Apifiny delivers institutional-grade performance infrastructure.