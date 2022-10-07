Time Is Running Out For Mt. Gox Creditors: Register By This Date To Collect Lost Crypto

Bankrupt Bitcoin BTC/USD exchange Mt. Gox released a set of procedures that would enable creditors to register their payment details to recover part of their digital asset holdings, which have been locked for over eight years.

Mt. Gox declared on Oct. 6 that it has activated an online claim function as part of the rehabilitation plan, allowing creditors to register their information and choose a payback option for future money disbursements.

Creditors will lose their money, according to Mt. Gox, if they don't finish the "selection and registration" procedure by the deadline of Jan. 10, 2023.

Prior to finishing the procedure, creditors should carefully examine the materials that Mt. Gox has uploaded.

The documents include details on Mt. Gox's financial status, a notification addressing the modification of the rehabilitation plan and the acquisition of authorization regarding payments, and a selection guide for cryptocurrency exchanges and custodians.

Mt. Gox advised creditors to confirm that the names and addresses listed are accurate.

Before issuing the refund, the database's information will be utilized to confirm the recipient's identification.

Release Of 137K Bitcoin

Approximately 850,000 BTC were stolen when Mt. Gox was hacked in 2011, however, in 2014, the exchange said that it had found 200,000 tokens.

Since then, creditors have been waiting to get repaid their digital assets.

According to the balance statement from Mt. Gox as of July 2022, 137,000 Bitcoin might be made available to the market.

According to several cryptocurrency analysts, the release of 137,000 BTC might result in increased sell pressure that could drive the price of Bitcoin below the $10,000 threshold.

