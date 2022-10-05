Terra Luna Classic Down More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Terra Luna Classic's LUNC/USD price has decreased 3.51% over the past 24 hours to $0.00030. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 6.0%, moving from $0.00028 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Terra Luna Classic over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has decreased 41.0% over the past week, while the overall circulating supply of the coin has increased 0.47% to over 6.89 trillion. The current market cap ranking for LUNC is #33 at $2.06 billion.

