MicroStrategy On The Hunt For A Bitcoin Lightning Network Engineer

Cloud software company MicroStrategy is searching for an engineer to help grow its Lightning Network-based products.

The Tysons, Virginia-based company, which spent a significant amount of cash and debt to acquire Bitcoin BTC/USD, posted a job opening on its website earlier this week.

The job posting states that the ideal candidate will create a Lightning Network-based SaaS platform that offers businesses creative solutions to cyber-security problems and opens up new eCommerce use cases.

The hire should have experience building software solutions "leveraging Bitcoin Blockchain and Lightning Network, or other Decentralized Finance (DeFi) technologies” as well as Bitcoin Core expertise.

The Lightning Network, a layer-two solution built on top of the Bitcoin blockchain, allows for almost zero-free, instantaneous transactions using Bitcoin without the need to individually validate each one.

When MicroStrategy first invested $250 million in Bitcoin in 2020, it marked the beginning of a buying spree.

The company is now the largest corporate owner of the asset, having paid over $3.98 billion to buy around 130,000 BTC as of the most recent filing.

MicroStrategy's Lightning Push

Michael Sayler, the former CEO of MicroStrategy who left his position in August, stated earlier this month at the Baltic Honeybadger conference in Riga that the company's developers are working on solutions that would allow for the onboarding of numerous individuals onto the Lightning Network.

MicroStrategy has acquired 130,000 Bitcoin at a cost of $2.45 billion.

Saylor has previously dismissed competing cryptocurrencies like ether and is sometimes referred to be a bitcoin maximalist. In July, he described ether ETH/USD as security at a Bitcoin conference.