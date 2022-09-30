Bitcoin, Ethereum Remain Stable; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, remained stable, trading past the $19,000 level this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also managed to remain stable, above the $1,300 level on Friday.

Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded slightly higher this morning.

XRP XRP/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while PancakeSwap CAKE/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $944.52 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.5%. BTC was trading higher by around 0.3% to $19,483, while ETH rose by around 0.1% to $1,333 on Friday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Carnival Corporation CCL and CIRCOR International, Inc. CIR, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

XRP XRP/USD

Price: $0.4887

24-hour gain: 11.2%

UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD

Price: $4.47

24-hour gain: 9.1%

Maker MKR/USD

Price: $764.97

24-hour gain: 6.7%

Stellar XLM/USD

Price: $0.1154

24-hour gain: 6.7%

Quant QNT/USD

Price: $136.34

24-hour gain: 5.2%



Losers

PancakeSwap CAKE/USD

Price: $4.87

24-hour drop: 2.4%

Uniswap UNI/USD

Price: $6.32

24-hour drop: 2.1%

Bitcoin SV BSV/USD

Price: $48.83

24-hour drop: 2%

Toncoin TON/USD

Price: $1.29

24-hour drop: 1.9%

IOTA MIOTA/USD

Price: $0.2937

24-hour drop: 1.4%