FTX US President Steps Down From Role

The head of the FTX crypto exchange's US division, Brett Harrison, announced his resignation from his position on Tuesday.

Harrison confirmed in a series of tweets that as he moves into an advisory role at FTX US, he would gradually delegate his duties to others.

He also plans to stay in the cryptocurrency sector.

“I’m remaining in the industry with the goal of removing technological barriers to full participation in and maturation of global crypto markets, both centralized and decentralized,” he stated. “I can’t wait to share more about what I’m doing next."

In the meantime, Harrison will be "assisting" FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to ensure FTX ends the year "with all its characteristic momentum."

Harrison isn't the only crypto professional to resign in recent days.

In the midst of bankruptcy procedures, Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky also announced his resignation on Tuesday. And, last week, Kraken co-founder and CEO Jesse Powell announced his resignation after outlining an "anti-woke" goal for the company.

Harrison joined FTX in May 2021 from Citadel Securities to aid in the expansion of the company's US operations, leading to the eventual creation of the FTX US division with a Chicago headquarters.

According to Harrison, FTX US now employs more than 100 people.

