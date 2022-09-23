Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $66M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $66,804,261 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xcffad3200574698b78f32232aa9d63eabd290703

$66 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x72a53cdbbcc1b9efa39c834a540550e23463aacb

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

According to Glassnode, there are 60,610 Ethereum wallets with over $100,000 in ETH.

Price Action: Ethereum is up 1% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.