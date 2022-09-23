Cryptocurrency Cronos Up More Than 11% In 24 hours

Cronos's CRO/USD price has increased 11.25% over the past 24 hours to $0.12. Over the past week, CRO has experienced an uptick of over 17.0%, moving from $0.10 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $0.97.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Cronos over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has climbed 426.0% over the past week, moving opposite, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has decreased 0.71%. This brings the circulating supply to 25.26 billion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for CRO is #28 at $3.01 billion.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.