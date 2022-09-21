Litecoin Up More Than 4% In 24 hours

Litecoin's LTC/USD price has increased 4.59% over the past 24 hours to $53.69, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 11.0% loss, moving from $60.15 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $410.26.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Litecoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has decreased 27.0% over the past week, while the overall circulating supply of the coin has decreased 0.06% to over 71.22 million. This puts its current circulating supply at an estimated 84.78% of its max supply, which is 84.00 million. The current market cap ranking for LTC is #23 at $3.83 billion.

