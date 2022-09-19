Solana's Daily Transactions Surpass Ethereum: Report

On-chain statistics for the second quarter of this year showed that despite challenges related to both macroeconomic conditions and network disruptions, Solana SOL/USD outpaced Ethereum ETH/USD in terms of users' daily transactions.

According to Nansen's State of the Quarter Report, Solana's daily transactions steadily climbed during the second quarter, reaching a total of more than 40 million daily transactions as opposed to around one million transactions per day on Ethereum between April and June.

Solana's daily non-vote transactions exhibited a considerable increase in volume as compared to Ethereum, despite having higher volatility.

According to on-chain data, decentralized exchanges (DEX) such as Mango Markets and the Serum, as well as Solana-based decentralized oracle network Switchboard, were the primary decentralized applications (DApps) responsible for the rise in daily transactions.

Solana has reported between 100 million and 200 million vote transactions per day.

More Wallets, Gas Fees Minuscule

The increase in daily transactions is linked to the increase in the number of wallets

Solana users also spent less on gas in the second quarter of 2022 than Ethereum users did. Daily gas payments on Solana varied greatly from the beginning of the quarter to mid-May before finally resting in the $5,000 to $9,000 range.

Solana Network Gas constantly enhanced its ecology and network despite several issues and interruptions.

A series of investments made starting in mid-2022 to promote the GameFi, decentralized finance (DeFi) and non fungible token (NFT) ecosystems also seem to be responsible for Solana's meteoric rise.

Solana Ecosystem Thriving

In this quarter's issues, Solana remained steadfast in its efforts to improve the network and the ecosystem, the report stated.

"This was evident from the establishment of the Korea grant and investment fund, as well as the focus on building QUIC and a new mechanism of fee prioritization," stated Nansen.

"The upcoming events that welcome new builders to the Solana ecosystem also point towards a thriving and supportive community that is focused on building up the space and onboarding the next generation of talent," the report concluded.

Are you ready for the next cryptocurrency bull run? Be prepared before it happens! Hear from industry thought leaders like Kevin O’Leary and Anthony Scaramucci at the 2022 Benzinga Crypto Conference on Dec. 7 in New York City.