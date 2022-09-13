Rebus: Revolutionary Business Model With Promising Prospects

More widespread use of DeFi is necessary for its further development. It is worthwhile noting that simplified processes and augmented benefits are prerequisites for boosting its adoption. The Rebus Platform, intriguingly, was designed with both the goals in mind.

Bill Rennekamp, the leader of the Cosmos Hub, has said that there are enough opportunities for the development of apps which primary purpose is not to maximize profit but rather to provide value to consumers.

To facilitate the management and sale of decentralized finance (DeFi) instruments alongside traditional finance (TradFi) instruments, Rebus is going to become a regulated investment platform employing $REBUS, its native utility token.

Notably, the Rebus Platform makes it possible to distribute crypto commodities to traditional investor bases via the channels of banks, asset managers, insurers, and other organizations.

Rebus will also create the initial batch of DeFi Instruments (products). However, the platform is built to be extended by third parties (platform partners).

$REBUS Token Significance

The $REBUS currency is the regulatory vehicle that will prepare the world for the subsequent significant milestone in developing the DeFi protocol. First of all, $REBUS is the token used in the transactions between DeFi and TradFi. It will be used in every transaction across the Rebus Platform.

Users of more traditional financial products will benefit from the available capabilities by being able to trade and leverage substantial decentralized financial assets in a comfortable setting.

Rebus Vault Functionalities

The Rebus Vault is an integral and essential part of the platform. It is a linking tool created to bridge the gap between TradFi and DeFi. Each product will be driven by a specific Rebus Vault implementation.

The Rebus Vault is the conduit for the actualization of financial instruments. When interacting with other apps in the Cosmos ecosystem, the Rebus Vault uses the IBC protocol and InterChain Account (ICA).

The Rebus Vault harnesses the robust integrations across the Cosmos ecosystem and current Cosmos apps to rapidly prototype new financial solutions.

Rebus Vault Product Subcategories

Indeed, one can be overwhelmed by all the newly introduced cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Because of how absurd some of them are, it may be difficult to determine the difference between true possibilities and facetious ones. Investors need a network of decentralized but atomic chains to win over the billions of dollars that TradFi institutions are saving for DeFi.

The two types of products that are made accessible to customers are referred to as direct products and layered products. They both leverage the Rebus Vault for the sake of proper implementation.

Direct products are designed, implemented, and maintained by Rebus. They are based directly on the Rebus Vault. Meanwhile, layered products correspond to third-party applications that are deployed and run on the Rebus Chain, and other blockchains.

Big Map

On the way to achieving its objective, the Rebus Platform depends on two sorts of relationships. These are financial and platform partners. Normally such collaborations are mutually beneficial.

Rebus partners vary from those servicing individual investors to advising institutional investors on their strategies, with over 6 billion euros in assets under management, and expanding.

In addition, before releasing the first financial products scheduled for the first quarter of CY 2023, the public coin distribution (PCD) of $REBUS will take place at the end of September 2022. The token launch will be supported by an airdrop and a liquidity bootstrapping pool (LBP). Later on, $REBUS plans to be listed on DEX and CEX platforms worldwide, where anybody can freely enter.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.