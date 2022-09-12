ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Bitcoin, Ethereum Both Experience A Bullish Bounce And Gain 11% Ahead Of The Merge

by Murtuza Merchant, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 12, 2022 11:37 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Bitcoin, Ethereum rebound from lows, up 11% in a week
  • Ethereum's Merge expected between September 13 and 15

In a substantial rebound from sub $19,000 levels ahead of 'The Merge,' the world’s two top digital currencies each gained about 11%.

Bitcoin BTC/USD spiked to around $22,200, while Ethereum ETH/USD is currently trading at around $1,745, according to data from CoinGecko. The overall crypto market capitalization is now more than $1.1 trillion.

Trading volumes for Bitcoin have increased by more than 20% despite the strained rally over the last day. The majority of the trades have taken place on prominent marketplaces like Binance, FTX Exchange, and Coinbase.

After making a trough of $18,661 on Sept. 7, Bitcoin's weekly price surged to $22,200 levels. That's a rise of over 11%.

Over the previous week, Ethereum too had a bullish bounce, rising from about $1,562 to its current price of about $1,745. Its market cap decreased by about 0.4% over the last day.

Similar to Bitcoin, a majority of Ethereum's 11% gain since the last week happened on Sept. 7, when the digital asset increased from a little over $1,500.

Even with the current gains Bitcoin and Ethereum are still down by around 60% from their all-time highs, seen in November last year. At the time, Ethereum reached $4,891 while Bitcoin had made a high of $68,789.

According to Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin, the Merge is anticipated for Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, concluding its shift from energy-guzzling Proof Of Work (PoW) to Proof of State (PoS) consensus.

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinEthereumEthereum 2.0CryptocurrencyMarkets

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month