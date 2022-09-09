ñol

Shiba Inu Cloud Credentials Leaked On Public Domain, Says Security Researcher

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 9, 2022 7:30 AM | 1 min read
Shiba Inu Cloud Credentials Leaked On Public Domain, Says Security Researcher

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has potentially compromised infrastructure, according to research from the cloud security platform PingSafe.

What Happened: Pingsafe’s research framework discovered a leaked Shiba Inu Amazon Web Services (AWS) account credential on a public code repository, wrote the cloud security platform’s founder Anand Prakash in a blog post.

The PingSafe team found that the reason for the leaked credentials was a Shiba Inu developer committing AWS infrastructure keys on a public GitHub repository.

The credentials were "valid for two days, post which they became invalid." 

Why It's Important: During these two days, PingSafe believes, the exposed credentials could have been abused by a hacker. 

“This vulnerability severely exposed the company’s AWS account, which in our estimation has the potential to cause serious security breaches, including but not limited to user fund theft, token embezzlement, disruption of services, etc.,” said Prakash.

The cloud security firm reportedly tried to contact core developers of the Shiba Inu team through Twitter and Telegram but did not receive a response. 

See Also: IS SHIBA INU (SHIB) A GOOD INVESTMENT?

Price Action: At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.0000126, up 2.43% in the last 24 hours as per data from Benzinga Pro. The coin was down 3.41% against Bitcoin BTC/USD and 1.4% against Ethereum ETH/USD.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

