Back From The Dead? Terra Classic (LUNC) Rallies 460% In A Month

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 8, 2022 8:53 PM | 1 min read
Terra Classic LUNC/USD, the native token of the blockchain that crashed and burned earlier this year, has been on a tear over the last few weeks.

What Happened: LUNC rallied 460% from $0.000091 on Aug. 8 to $0.000548 on Sept. 8, as per data from Benzinga Pro. The token was up 14% over the last 24 hours, gaining 13% over Bitcoin BTC/USD and 15% over Ethereum ETH/USD.

LUNC also had a massive daily trading volume of $3.8 billion, second only to market leaders BTC and ETH.

See Also: IS TERRA (LUNA) DEAD?

The coin’s price action has largely been attributed to a new community proposal to impose a burn mechanism for LUNC that would remove coins from circulation. The recently approved proposal would burn 1.2% of LUNC supply and re-enable the staking mechanism.

While optimism around the new proposal likely led to some positive price action, open interest data shows that a number of traders are betting that the massive rally will be over soon.

Funding rates for the LUNC/USDT trading pair hit -0.50 on Thursday, implying that short traders are paying long traders to keep their positions open.

See Also: Web3 Infrastructure Company Mysten Labs Raises $300M: What You Need To Know

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinEthereumLunaTerra ClassicCryptocurrencyNewsMarketsMoversTrading Ideas