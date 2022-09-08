B2Broker Debuts Ready-to-Go cTrader White Label

B2Broker, a leader in the provision of technology and financial services to the FX and cryptocurrency industries, is delighted to announce the debut of its cTrader White Label solution. The new solution offers brokers access to one of the most well-liked multi-asset trading platforms available on the market today, cTrader. This platform is well-known for its cutting-edge capabilities and sophisticated trading tools. With the newly released White label package, brokers will be able to provide their customers with a comprehensive cTrader platform trading experience.

About cTrader White Label

Both institutional and retail enterprises have the ability to provide individualized experiences for customers that are tailored to their particular preferences or tastes. This is made possible by our streamlined user interface, which can be customized to conform to any design style imaginable!

The White Label cTrader is the perfect solution for those looking to get into the forex or cryptocurrency trading business without all the hassle and expense of setting up their own infrastructure.

With this solution, you can launch or upgrade your own business as a broker and take advantage of the growing opportunities. With the White Label cTrader, there's no need to integrate with CRM or back-office systems, implement crypto processing, or set up an entire infrastructure - everything is taken care of for you. This powerful and intuitive platform comes with all the features you need without any unnecessary clutter and can be up and running in no time. Plus, with a help desk available 24/7, you can be sure that any issues or questions you have will be quickly addressed.

cBroker - Powerful Tool for White Label cTrader

cBroker is a back office tool that handles inquiries and customer accounts. Basically, if any information passes through the system, cBroker tracks and combines it. That makes it an essential administration tool.

What's great about cBroker is that it was designed to be highly user-friendly. You have complete control over the trading environment. And because you can see all operations and details in their entirety, you can easily manage every component. If you want ultimate control over your trading business, make sure cBroker is part of your arsenal.

cTrader Copy

cTrader Copy is a great way to attract more customers and provide an additional revenue stream by quickly copying the strategies of other traders or offering your own strategies for copying. The highly customizable investing platform makes it easy to find the right strategy for your needs, and you can adjust your settings to ensure you're always getting the best possible results.

The cTrader Copy platform is an excellent choice for traders who want a user-friendly platform with a wide range of options. With the ability to select the assets you want to trade, set the amount you want to invest, and choose your risk level, cTrader Copy gives you the flexibility to tailor your trading experience to your needs. And with the Copy Stop Loss feature, you can be sure your losses will be limited.

cTrader Open API

The cTrader open API is a powerful tool that allows you to build your own custom trading platform. By utilizing the cTrader Open API, you can develop your own specialized trading applications that can offer a unique and tailored experience for your users. With this tool, you have the ability to create a truly one-of-a-kind trading platform that can give you a competitive edge in the market.

cTrader White Label is a great option that will allow you to adapt the interface of the platform to reflect the look and feel of your company and the requirements of your traders. This solution may be readily included in your trader's room, allowing you to retain access to all of your essential trading features and any additional programs you wish to run. You can create the perfect customer interface or use one of the many popular ones already available, such as TradingView or others. Customized platform labels, unique visuals like banners and symbols, fine-tuned user interface settings, indicators, and technical analysis programs are all within reach with cTrader White Label.

Prime of Prime Liquidity Pool

The cTrader White Label solution is the perfect choice for those looking to access the best prices from the world's leading prime brokerage banks, prime of primes, and financial institutions. Seven asset classes - FX, Metals, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Equities, and ETFs - are covered by Tier 1 Liquidity and represented by over a thousand trading instruments. This provides an unparalleled opportunity to trade a vast range of assets, including 110 FX symbols and 150 cryptocurrency CFDs.

B2Broker and cTrader

If you want to start your own Forex, cryptocurrency, or multi-asset brokerage, B2Broker's cTrader White Label platform is the way to go.

"cTrader is a well-known platform with a proven track record of success, and it is used by all the market's top brokers. A quick search on the Appstore for cTrader will reveal all the major companies that use this platform.

We believe that in today's ultra competitive markets, every broker must offer a wide variety of trading platforms to its clients. Otherwise, the broker would lose clients who wish to trade on the cTrader platform. In addition to the traditional trading capabilities provided by the MT platform, cTrader will almost certainly attract a new category of traders and investors.

When it comes to managing your crypto brokerage, and its algo capabilities, cTrader is one of the top solutions on the market.

Since 2021, we have been seeing a growing demand for cTrader among cryptocurrency brokers. Since many cTrader brokers use our liquidity offering, we decided to open a whole new world for brokers that want to grow more sophisticated and cater to traders' needs, rather than requiring them to use a single platform," B2Broker CEO Arthur Azizov.

As a start-up or an established company, the cTrader White Label platform from B2Broker can be tailored to your specific needs and branding requirements.

You can expect more features and benefits with the cTrader White Label platform from B2Broker. Get in touch with us to learn more about this exciting opportunity.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

