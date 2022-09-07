Web3 Super App Omni Goes Live Ahead of Ethereum Merge, Supports Over 27 Blockchain Protocols

Omni, the next generation Web 3 super app, launched today, September 7, 2022, ahead of the Ethereum Merge to give users the most powerful platform to access all of Web 3. Omni is a full-service, self-custodied cryptocurrency wallet making it seamless to stake a variety of tokens, manage assets cross-chain, and collect and display NFTs. The next generation cryptocurrency wallet is currently available on mobile for iOS and Android, making it incredibly simple for Web3 users to manage their cryptocurrency portfolios directly from their mobile device.

Omni could not have launched its rebrand at a better time. Ahead of the Ethereum Merge, users are becoming increasingly curious about crypto staking, and it provides a relatively low-risk way to earn an APY on one’s crypto holdings. Moreover, centralized exchanges like Celsius and Voyager have faced insolvencies, restricting the withdrawal of assets on these platforms. With this in mind, users are flocking towards self-custody solutions to manage their digital assets, and Omni provides a full-suite solution for just that.

A common problem Web3 users face is account management, as many cryptocurrency wallets are chain specific, meaning that users have separate wallets for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other blockchains. Omni supports over 27 chains, with top layer 1 and layer 2 networks supported. With the adoption of Ethereum layer 2s increasing even through the bear market, users can easily bridge assets and manage funds on layer 2s using Omni. Investors who are priced out of Ethereum’s blockchain often need a cryptocurrency wallet that supports layer 2s, as these networks allow users to interact with DeFi and NFTs without high transaction fees.

Users that are new to cryptocurrency can benefit from using Omni, as its features go beyond digital asset management. Its news feed lets users stay up-to-date with recent market trends and industry events, and its explore feature exposes users to a suite of extremely useful DeFi and NFT protocols. Moreover, the process of crypto staking on Omni is much more simple than using traditional software wallets like Metamask.

Omni has revolutionized the staking landscape through its signature three-tap staking mechanism. Instead of switching between networks, accessing separate dApps, and bridging cryptocurrencies to different networks, users can stake crypto with 3 taps from their phone. Omni’s native staking roster includes support for MATIC, SOL, AVAX, SUSHI, AKT, NEAR, ATOM, BNB, and CELO. Moreover, the wallet supports liquid staking, meaning that you can keep your assets liquid while earning interest on your tokens––this opens the floodgates for cryptocurrency yield farming via Omni.

Omni’s founder commented on how Omni is uniquely positioned with its 3-tap staking mechanism, dubbed the Omni SDP:

“Omni’s proprietary Smart Delegation Protocol (SDP) powers our staking technology, which operates as a custom smart contract middleware directly on the supported protocol SDKs,” said founder and CEO Serafin Lion Engel.

He continued, “The SDP bundles transactions and thereby provides the same three-step flow across all yield-bearing integrations (whether these are native or liquid staking based integrations, vault products, or lending markets), regardless of the underlying complexity. The Omni SDP comprises custom-built modules for every type of integration launched, from dealing with rebasing stake accounts in authority-based systems such as Solana, or moving tokens between distinct blockchains for Avalanche and Binance Smart Chain. Our underlying infrastructure ensures that the staking steps are tracked in real time and alerts users when additional action is required. After over one year in the making, the Omni SDP spans more than 27 protocols, and provides CeFi-like UX, while being fully self-custodial and offering the fastest staking experience.”

By providing users the ability to bridge and swap across all major blockchains directly in the wallet and having the broadest NFT support of any wallet, Omni truly is setting the bar as the most advanced wallet in Web 3. "We wanted Omni to be more than a wallet; we wanted it to be the one app that could do anything you'd want to do in Web 3. And we wanted to achieve this with it being fully self-custodial, which is of course the hard part. We wanted to show people that you could build something that had the same convenience as CeFi, but was fully DeFi” Engel said. “It took us a long time to build, but we couldn't be more excited to give it into people's hands just before the Ethereum Merge."

