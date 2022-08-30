ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Ethereum (ETH) Sees $128M Liquidations In A Day: 'Trader Disbelief Strong During Volatile Week'

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
August 30, 2022 9:09 PM | 1 min read

Ethereum ETH/USD traders saw $128 million worth of liquidations over the last 24 hours.

What Happened: Liquidation data from CoinGlass shows that both long and short ETH traders saw an equal amount of pain on Tuesday.

Around $62 million ETH longs were liquidated while short traders saw $65 million worth of liquidations. The largest number of liquidations took place on crypto exchanges OKX, FTX, and Binance.

The large number of high-value liquidations took place as the second-largest cryptocurrency was particularly volatile on Tuesday. As per data from Benzinga Pro, ETH traded between an intra-day low of $1,480 and an intra-day high of $1,600.

Analysts from blockchain market intelligence platform Santiment noted that the ETH funding rate dipped sharply on Aug. 28 and 29 and still remains relatively low.

“Historically, price rises are more prevalent in these conditions,” stated Santiment on Twitter.

See Also: HOW TO BUY ETHEREUM (ETH)

Overall, the cryptocurrency market saw $236 million worth of liquidations over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin BTC/USD was the second-most liquidated asset after ETH, with $52 million worth of liquidations. Ethereum Classic ETH/USD, the third most liquidated asset, saw comparatively moderate liquidations worth $6.29 million at press time.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CoinGlassCrypto liquidationsEthereumCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month