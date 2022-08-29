As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Suffered Fed-Induced Market Slide, These Cryptos Struck Gains Last Week

eCash XEC/USD and Chiliz CHZ/USD were the two largest gainers as the cryptocurrency market saw a massive drawdown last week. Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin declined 7%, 9% and 10%, respectively, in the last seven days.
|Cryptocurrency
|7-Day % Change (+/-)
|All-Time High Value/Date Reached
|% Change (+/-) Since All-Time High
|eCash (XEC)
|+42%
|$0.00038 On Sept 04, 2021
|-86%
|Chiliz (CHZ)
|+11%
|$0.87 On May 13, 2021
|-76%
|Huobi Token (HT)
|+8%
|$39.66 On May 12, 2021
|-87.5%
|UNUS SED LEO (LEO)
|+4%
|$8.04 On Feb 02, 2022
|-34%
|Litecoin (LTC)
|+0.70%
|$410.26 On May 10, 2021
|-86%
eCash Avalanche Gets A Launch Date
The native token of eCash, formerly known as Bitcoin Cash ABC, rallied 41% in the last day alone. eCash is a fork of the Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD blockchain, which is itself a fork of the Bitcoin blockchain.
XEC rallied after founder Amaury Séchet confirmed the launch of the XEC confirmed that the Avalanche Post-Consensus upgrade will go live on the mainnent on Sept 14.
Did you hear the BIG news?!! Avalanche Post-Consensus will go live on Sept 14!— eCash (@eCashOfficial) August 28, 2022
The countdown is now up on https://t.co/WG75AjjjoW!
GET READY FOR THE LAUNCH! $XEC #eCash #Crypto #JustBuild pic.twitter.com/CZqW5pOYMF
The Avalanche upgrade is not connected to the Proof-of-Stake blockchain AvalancheAVAX/USD, but is an infrastructure update exclusive to the eCash blockchain. It will bring 1-block finality to the network as well as increase its security by brining 51% attack prevention.
Socios Powered Chiliz Rallies As Fan Token Platform Invests $100M In Barcelona FC
CHZ, the native cryptocurrency token behind Socios.com, gained an impressive 120% over the last month. The token continued to rally this week, gaining 12% even as larger cap cryptocurrencies underperformed.
ICYMI - @socios invested $100m for 25% of @FCBarcelona new digital & entertainment arm. Powered by $BAR x $CHZ @chiliz pic.twitter.com/y9d9FFMX2c— Alexandre Dreyfus (@alex_dreyfus) August 21, 2022
The driving force of CHZ’s rally was largely attributed to Socios’ $100 million investment in the Barcelona football club’s new digital and entertainment arm.
INSIGHT$CHZ social engagements measured hourly hit 19.2M, the highest point in the last 90 days!— LunarCrush (@LunarCrush) August 28, 2022
Access more #chiliz social insights, metrics, timeframes, and more tools with a Level 4 https://t.co/S43WsovN9f account by just holding 500 $Lunrhttps://t.co/8KmoezCBHN #chiliz pic.twitter.com/Z3dzFeWLuq
Huobi Token HT/USD, a cryptocurrency trading platform that supports Socios’s fan tokens, also rallied 8% over the last week.
fans— Huobi (@HuobiGlobal) August 24, 2022
SEASON IS HERE!
Which fan token is on your watchlist?$ATM $JUV $PSG $OG $GALFT $SOC $CHZ
Comment Answer + #Huobi pic.twitter.com/b4AdqunWoR
