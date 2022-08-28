United Arab Emirates Takes Steps To Regulate Crypto After Being Placed On Watchlist

Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates, and the second-largest city in the seven emirates.
What Happened: As of late August, the Abu Dhabi Blockchain and Virtual Assets Committee (ADBVAC) held its first meeting under Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and chairman of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).
The committee discussed the importance of regulating blockchains as well as virtual assets to comply with Anti Money Laundering (AML) and Combating Financing of Terrorism (CFT).
Go To: Dow Rises Over 100 Points; US Crude Oil Inventories Decline Higher Than Expected
Al Shorafa said, “The Committee is bringing together all the relevant stakeholders to build a robust, credible, and comprehensive regulatory and business ecosystem that addresses key risks and major governance issues, such as AML/CFT, investor protection, tech governance, and custody risk, to promote blockchain and virtual assets.”
According to Finextra, the launch of the Abu Dhabi Blockchain and Virtual Assets Committee comes five months after the establishment of the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority, and six months after the United Arab Emirates was placed on a watch list by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) over money laundering concerns.
In May 2022, the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court convicted an organized criminal group consisting of 79 people, mainly Chinese nationals, for money laundering, citing up to $10 million in fines and 15 years in prison, per Gulf Business.
Essentially, the committee's focus is to create a regulatory framework that revolves around transparency and safety to better promote blockchain and virtual assets.
Bitcoin Price Action: Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading at $20,026 on Sunday, down 6.69% in the past seven days.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.