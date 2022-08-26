WAM Scores A Record 43K Daily Users After BNB Chain Spotlight

The blockchain and crypto gaming space has been on the rise for the last few years, with tons of impressive projects coming out of it. One of these, WAM, a blockchain game, has recently announced a partnership with the Binance Chain, which previously declared WAM as one of the best projects which leverage the BNB Chain, especially in the play-to-earn crypto gaming genre.

The BNB Chain itself is a leader in the industry, with over 5 million users since its launch and over 570,000 registered users overall.

Partnering with the world’s top blockchain and crypto exchange definitely has its perks, with WAM seeing a whopping 43,000 daily active users as a result.

This shows not just the industry acceptance of WAM as a game but the growth of blockchain gaming as a whole. The emergence of blockchain gaming has allowed all sorts of creative projects to take root. WAM itself offers both a hyper-casual blockchain gaming experience and also play-to-earn features. While enjoying the game, WAM players can win crypto and NFTs by participating in crypto tournaments against others.

Having been in development since 2020 but officially released in February 2021, the game has seen an overwhelming response from the market. It reached the top spot of the App store, has been a finalist at the Mobile Games Award two years in a row, and has secured partnerships with other projects like Elrond and UNTOLD.

Currently, the game boasts over 240,000 members who have completed over 850,000 in-app transactions since the game first went live. Needless to say, this play-to-earn project has captured the attention of fans and critics alike.

But the team behind WAM isn’t stopping there; they have ambitious plans to create the ultimate decentralized gaming ecosystem that benefits players, developers, publishers & marketers.

“We are on a mission to make history. We're not just getting started; we're already moving at light speed and just getting warmed up! Our team is made up of some of the best and brightest minds in the industry, and we're ready to take our industry by storm,” says Daniel Tamas, WAM CEO.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.