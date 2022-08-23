Ethereum Whales Sold 1.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens In 2 Days

On-chain data shows that the richest Ethereum ETH/USD whales have been selling a large amount of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens over the last two days.
What Happened: ETH Whales sold 1.5 trillion SHIB tokens worth $20 million, as per data from blockchain wallet tracker Whale Stats.
The meme coin rallied over 40% in the last two weeks, suggesting that ETH whales saw a profit-taking opportunity over the weekend.
Data also shows that SHIB saw an 86% net outflow from holders and active whale addresses were down 33% over the last day. The largest SHIB whales currently hold 19% of the meme coin’s circulating supply. SHIB is currently the fourth-biggest position among ETH whales who hold a collective $157 million worth of tokens.
Despite whales playing a major role in SHIB’s price action, retail traders and members of the SHIB community have been actively focused on reducing the coin’s supply with token burns in an effort to increase the price.
Last week, the daily burn rate for SHIB tokens saw an 1167% increase over the span of one day.
See Also: IS SHIBA INU (SHIB) A GOOD INVESTMENT?
Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB was trading at $0.00001312 at press time, down 0.5% over the last 24 hours. Rival meme coin Dogecoin DOGE/USD was trading at $0.067, down 1.3% over the same period
Bitcoin BTC/USD and ETH were trading at $21,322 and $1,629 at press time, up 0.07% and 0.50%, respectively over the last day.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.