Bankrupt Voyager Sells Crypto Platform Coinify For $2 Million

by Murtuza Merchant, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 18, 2022 10:24 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The sale of Coinify reduces the overall headcount by 15%.
  • The crypto platform was bought last year for $15 million in cash, plus 5.1 million Voyager common shares.
Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital has announced the sale of its entire stake in cryptocurrency platform Coinify for $2 million.

Voyager, which filed for chapter 11 in July, acquired Coinify in August last year for $15 million in cash, plus 5.1 million Voyager common shares.

Coinify, a cryptocurrency platform with operations in Europe, Asia, and other continents, provides enterprise solutions via its Coinify API, as well as individual and corporate crypto trading services.

The platform used by Coinify is separate and distinct from the Voyager platform.

Sale approved by US Bankruptcy Court

Coinify's sale has been approved by the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, which is overseeing Voyager's ongoing chapter 11 restructuring process.

The sale of Coinify reduces the overall headcount by 15% and eliminates Voyager's ongoing funding requirements for Coinify of up to $500,000 per month, according to a statement issued by the company.

Coinify generated $55.7 million in revenues

For the nine months ending March 31, the asset had brought in $55.7 million for the business, of which $20.6 million came from the third quarter alone.

Voyager had filed for Chapter 11 in New York in July

As per the petition filed by Voyager Digital Ltd., the Company has over $110 million in cash and owned crypto assets on hand, which will provide liquidity to support day-to-day operations during the Chapter 11 process, in addition to more than $350 million cash held in the For Benefit of Customers (FBO) account at Metropolitan Commercial Bank.

Voyager also has approximately $1.3 billion of crypto assets on its platform, plus claims against Three Arrows Capital of more than $650 million.

Voyager had previously announced that its subsidiary, Voyager Digital LLC, had issued a notice of default to 3AC for failure to make the required payments on its previously disclosed loan of 15,250 Bitcoin (BTC) and $350 million USDC.

Despite moving to delist from the TSX and instead list on the CSE, Voyager Digital is currently not trading as a result of the bankruptcy filings.

Disclosure: Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Is a member of the unsecured creditor committee in the Voyager Digital bankruptcy case.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

