Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Struck Last-Minute Gains But This Token Of A Bankrupt Exchange Was Week's Best Performer With 180% Surge

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
August 15, 2022 4:51 AM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius' native token CEL gained 181% over seven days and is up 440% over a month
  • Meme coin Shiba Inu saw a massive rally on Sunday, outperforming Bitcoin and Ethereum

The native token of bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network CEL/USD was the biggest gainer last week, gaining 181% over seven days. The token’s massive rally was largely fuelled by a retail-driven short squeeze, with traders following the "#CELShortSqueeze" hashtag on Twitter.

Top Gainers of Week Ending Aug 15, 2022 (Data via CoinMarketCap)
Cryptocurrency 7-Day % Change (+/-) All-Time High Value/Date Reached % Change (+/-) Since All-Time High
Celsius (CEL) +181% $$8.05 On June 02, 2021 -48%
Ankr (ANKR) +40% $0.213 On April 16, 2021 -77.9%
Nexo (NEXO) +34% $4.07 On May 12, 2021 -75%
Shiba Inu (SHIB) +21.72% $0.00008616 On Oct. 28, 2021 -81%
Huobi (HT) +21% $39.66 On Jan. 30, 2019 -70%

CEL Short Squeeze

Retail traders have sent CEL on a gargantuan rally since the beginning of the short squeeze movement last month. As per data from Benzinga Pro, CEL has rallied over 440% over the last 30-days.

Binance Invests In ANKR

The native token of the Ankr ANKR/USD protocol rallied 50% on Aug. 12 after crypto exchange Binance announced a strategic investment in the DeFi platform. Binance said the funds would go towards ramping up the work on Ankr’s remote procedure call (RPC) service and building out its Web3 developer suite.

At press time, ANKR was trading at $0.046, up 0.9% over the last 24 hours.

Nexo Launches Pro-Trading Platform

Blockchain-based lending platform Nexo NEXO/USD has launched a new trading platform aimed at advanced cryptocurrency traders. At press time, NEXO was trading at $1.02, up 34% over the last seven days.

Meme Coin And Alt Season Imminent? 

Meme coin Shiba Inu SHIB/USD rallied 37% in the last day alone, pushing it into the top performing coins of the week. Dogecoin DOGE/USD also recorded a 10% gain over the last day, prompting market participants to speculate that an alt season could be on the cards as Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD posted subdued gains.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: altcoinsCelsiusCrypto ExchangesCryptocurrencyLong IdeasNewsMarketsTrading Ideas

