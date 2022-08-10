Crypto Project Clear Water Aims To Break Down Investment Barriers While Supporting Cleaner Water

TEMECULA, CA - August 10, 2022 - Centered on a shared belief in environmental conservation, Clear Water is a crypto project that wants to streamline the accessibility of crypto for new and seasoned investors alike.

With an omnichannel approach that combines cryptocurrency, business, and charitable partnerships, Clear Water represents a significant departure from the status quo in crypto. Despite already making waves within the space, the business leaders behind Clear Water have their sights set on further innovation, changing how users approach transactions.

Through Clear Water, accessibility takes on two forms. The project not only aims to improve the accessibility of clean drinking water for struggling communities worldwide but also strives to elevate the accessibility of Binance Smart Chain projects for investors of all experience levels. All the while, a seamless user interface will lend way to a more transparent purchasing path, supporting credit and debit card payments for a more intuitive transaction process.

Clear Water plans to alleviate ultra-high gas fees for cross-chain swaps while preserving the absolute anonymity of users through their recently launched Clearswap platform, thereby making swaps such as ETH to BNB more affordable. All the while, incoming and outgoing currencies can be swapped directly on Clearswap with frictionless appeal. Additionally, Clear Water plans to support up-and-coming crypto projects through no-cost APIs and uninhibited access to the robust user interface.

As Clear Water continues to gain momentum through an ever-expanding baseline of everyday investors and consumers alike, it firmly believes that its platform’s scalable architecture stands ready. Supported by AWS and protected by Cloudflare, the platform is both a secure and stable avenue for investors, empowering users to traverse Web3 with confidence.

While the state of waterways, oceans, and wells remains dismal, Clear Water wants to present a promising path forward while offering fundamentally-sound tokenomics, high upside potential, streamlined transactions, and unprecedented savings.

For a real-time look at new developments, charitable undertakings, and breakthrough technology, Clear Water can be found on Twitter at @ClearWaterCLW as well as Discord, Telegram, and Reddit for up-to-date discussions with $CLEAR holders.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.