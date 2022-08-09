Cryptocurrency Stellar Down More Than 9% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Stellar's XLM/USD price has fallen 9.49% to $0.12. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 5.0% gain, moving from $0.12 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Stellar over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has increased 1075.0% over the past week while the overall circulating supply of the coin has increased 0.12% to over 25.23 billion which makes up an estimated 50.46% of its max supply, which is 50.00 billion. The current market cap ranking for XLM is #29 at $3.08 billion.

