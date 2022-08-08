ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Vitalik Buterin: Ethereum Miners Moving Chains Won't Impact The Merge

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
August 8, 2022 5:11 AM | 1 min read
Vitalik Buterin: Ethereum Miners Moving Chains Won't Impact The Merge

Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin isn’t fazed by miners moving to other blockchains.

What Happened: “I don’t expect Ethereum to really be significantly harmed by another fork,” stated Buterin in a webinar seen by Bloomberg on Saturday.

“In general my impression from pretty much everyone I talk to in Ethereum ecosystem, they have been completely supportive of the proof-of-stake effort and the ecosystem has been quite united around it.”

In fact, last month, Buterin encouraged users who preferred Proof-of-Work over Proof-of-Stake to move onto the Ethereum Classic ETC/USD blockchain.

Outside of Ethereum, ETC has undoubtedly been the recipient of the most Merge-related attention. This is evident given  the asset’s 140% price rally over the last month and the fact that the network’s hash power surged to an all-time high ahead of 30.34 TH/s, meaning more miners are mining ETC.

Still, some crypto market participants have suggested that the Ethereum network could be subject to another hard fork that would retain the Proof-of-Work mining consensus.

See Also: 33% Think ETH Will Fork Into 2 Chains Post Merge: Survey

Buterin said that those who were pushing for a Proof-of-Work ETH chain post-Merge are “simply trying to make a quick buck.” 

“I’m sure there’s going to be problems… if they want to make a fork, it’s on them to mitigate those problems,” Buterin said, during South Korea Blockchain Week, reported by CryptoSlate.

Price Action: ETH was trading at $1,731 at press time, gaining 2.84% as per data from Benzinga Pro.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EthereumVitalik ButerinCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month