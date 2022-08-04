Cryptocurrency Quant Down More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Quant's QNT/USD price has decreased 3.13% over the past 24 hours to $104.34. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 2.0%, moving from $102.91 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Quant over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has fallen 51.0% over the past week which is opposite, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.13%. This brings the circulating supply to 13.41 million, which makes up an estimated 91.8% of its max supply of 14.61 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for QNT is #45 at $1.40 billion.

