Crypto.com Lists CUDOS Boosting Availability In 90+ Markets

The UK-based decentralised cloud network Cudos has announced that its token is now listed on Crypto.com’s globally recognised digital asset exchange. This high-profile listing on one of the world’s most popular exchanges will make the CUDOS token available to millions of users across 90+ countries, helping to drive Cudos’ ambition to power Web3.

The Cudos network is a Layer-1 blockchain designed for maximum flexibility and scalability. With its high throughput, low transaction fees, and user-friendly development tools, it offers the ideal platform for building future-proof DApps and metaverse experiences.

The network is also highly interoperable, forming an integral part of the wider Web3 space. As part of the Cosmos ecosystem, it features simple and efficient inter-chain bridging to other Cosmos chains and Ethereum via the Cudos Bridge. With other bridges planned for the coming months, Cudos is committed to an open and collaborative future for Web3.

The CUDOS token

The CUDOS token is the lifeblood of the Cudos blockchain, helping to secure the network and providing extensive utility. Token holders can take advantage of a range of benefits, including staking, governance rights, and native NFT minting. And thanks to Cudos’ partnerships with NOWPayments and Shopping.io, the token can also be used for purchases across a huge range of eCommerce stores.

Building the cloud of the future

The recent mainnet launch of the Cudos network is just the first step in the company’s far-reaching plan to power the future of the web. Building on this foundation, the forthcoming Cudo Compute platform will offer a revolutionary solution for distributed cloud computing.

By distributing computing tasks across an open, permissionless network, Cudo Compute will be able to offer a sustainable and robust source of cloud computing, all powered by the CUDOS token. By significantly expanding the global reach of the CUDOS token, the Crypto.com listing will help Cudos to realise its ambitious vision.

As Cudos’ CEO Matt Hawkins explains: “The recent launch of the Cudos mainnet has been an incredible achievement, the result of years of hard work by our dedicated team and the support of our vibrant and active community. Now that the network is live, we’re looking to the future with our goal of building a decentralised, sustainable and connected world. Thanks to this major new listing on Crypto.com, we’ll be able to introduce a whole new universe of users to the benefits of our blockchain.”

An expanding ecosystem

In addition to Crypto.com, CUDOS is also available on a number of other prominent exchanges, including Huobi Global, Kucoin, Bittrex Global, AscendEX, and Liquid. These listings have driven the rapid adoption of the CUDOS token over the past year, alongside our extensive ecosystem of partnerships with industry leaders and innovative start-ups.

Potential future benefits

Monetisation for users’ devices: In the future, Cudo Miner users would be able to get paid and withdraw their CUDOS straight to their Crypto.com accounts and spend their earnings however they want. We aim to launch this feature once our native coin, CUDOS, is listed on Crypto.com in the coming months.

Crypto.com's blockchain Cronos is built on the Cosmos SDK, just like our native Cudos network. Consequently, the two have a high degree of continuity and interoperability. This is essential when building decentralised applications (dApps), smart contracts, and multi-chain solutions. Ultimately, this would drive dApp adoption.

As we evolve, we’ll be looking to introduce additional features to benefit Web3 developers and CUDOS token holders.

About Cudos

Cudos is powering the metaverse bringing together DeFi, NFTs, and gaming experiences to realise the vision of a decentralised Web3, enabling all users to benefit from the growth of the network. We’re an interoperable, open platform launchpad that will provide the infrastructure required to meet the 1000x higher computing needs for the creation of fully immersive, gamified digital realities. Cudos is a Layer 1 blockchain and Layer 2 community-governed compute network, designed to ensure decentralised, permissionless access to high-performance computing at scale. Our native utility token CUDOS is the lifeblood of our network and offers an attractive annual yield and liquidity for stakers and holders.

