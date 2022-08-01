Lisk Focuses On Web3 Mass Adoption By Simplifying Development

Creating blockchain applications through JavaScript is at the heart of the Lisk network. Being that JavaScript is handily the most utilized programming language, this gives users of it a step up into the world of blockchain. Removing the need to learn new codes like Rust or other blockchain-specific languages lends itself to greater blockchain adoption through increased ease of access.

Years of Development

Lisk is not in any way a new project. With its roots back in 2016, Co-Founders Max Kordek and Oliver Beddows have set out to create a base for development unlike any other. They wanted to give developers three things:

An easy point of entry into blockchain. Greater autonomy in building applications. A scalable and interoperable network.

JavaScript was a great place to start as it offered the chance to a greater number of developers to get in on the ground floor and start building. Blockchain is a very new technology in the greater scheme of things, and learning a new programming language is akin to learning a new language altogether. For all of the coders in the world who were already working with JavaScript that wanted to explore the world of blockchain, this was truly a game changer.

Along with those who already knew the language, and those who were looking for a career in programming, this gave a wider spectrum of possibilities.

Blockchain Applications

On the Lisk protocol, developers can build blockchain applications using the Lisk SDK. The differences between dApps and blockchain applications are stark despite both being apps.

Blockchain applications allow:

More independence and flexibility for developers.

Security from the mainchain while still working autonomously.

Connectivity that sets a basis for future interoperability within the Lisk network.

DApps rely on the mainchain they are built on, and for this reason, it doesn’t give coders the freedom that blockchain applications do. The modular SDK used to build Lisk blockchain applications give a wide range of libraries that are easily utilized by JavaScript developers who are starting to work with blockchain technology.

Interoperability

Finally, the oldest and greatest long-term goal of the Lisk development team is of interoperability. Though this term has become something of a buzzword in today’s blockchain culture, the Lisk team has had this as a primary goal from the start. The aforementioned blockchain applications are a key part of this fact as they will play into the interconnection of Lisk with other chains through sidechain technology.

Currently, research and development is focused on enabling interoperability within the Lisk network. Blockchain applications can connect with each other so that users can seamlessly interact within the Lisk ecosystem and its various apps. This will lead to a fully connected and integrated blockchain network for greater ease of use. Developers, investors, and community members will therefore be able to work together without ever leaving the network.

The Lisk Grant Program

With Lisk’s focus on the adoption of blockchain, the Lisk team incentivizes developers beyond technological development alone. The Lisk Grant Program offers funding for great ideas for blockchain applications. It is simple and straightforward with the only requirements being a team of at least two (one of which must be a JavaScript developer), a business plan, and the use of the Lisk Software Development Kit (SDK).

Project founders must come up with a business plan and a deck to present to the Lisk team. Once this has been reviewed, the teams will meet for an interview and assuming the project is approved, development may proceed into the predetermined milestones. Funding for successful projects are paid in LSK at the completion of each milestone.

Successful Applications Powered by Lisk

Interest in the Lisk Grant Program has steadily grown since it was originally established. Many of these applications have progressed through milestones and are helping to grow the Lisk ecosystem. Here are a couple of examples of these projects:

Idntty

This project focuses on secure digital identity. Using public key technology, Idntty allows users to hold a record of their personal information and share it without providing data that is irrelevant to the situation. This concept is one that has always been prioritized by blockchain technology and Idntty uses the Lisk SDK to create solutions to digital identity and signatures.

Faet

Faet creates a metaverse on the Lisk network and is the culmination of many concepts in blockchain like NFTs, peer-to-peer networks, and decentralized commerce. The Faet network uses the Play-to-Earn model for a deeper and more engaging gaming experience. It also contributes to the flourishing Web3 revolution that is quickly becoming mainstream.

You can explore the whole Lisk ecosystem on the Lisk website.

Lisk’s Future

Lisk is now progressing through the current Sapphire stage of the Lisk roadmap. This phase started in August of 2021 and focuses on interoperability within the ecosystem. Research and development continues by expanding the efforts towards the final stage, surely an exciting period lies ahead of the Lisk project in the coming months.

Follow Lisk on Discord and Twitter to be up-to-date with all the advancements and progress in the project’s development!

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.