ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Cryptocurrency Theta Fuel Down More Than 8% Within 24 hours

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 21, 2022 10:05 AM | 1 min read

Over the past 24 hours, Theta Fuel's TFUEL/USD price has fallen 8.06% to $0.06. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 21.0% gain, moving from $0.05 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Theta Fuel over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has climbed 93.0% over the past week, moving opposite, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has decreased 17.28%. This brings the circulating supply to 0.00. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for TFUEL is #34 at $1.89 billion.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-CMLCryptocurrencyMarketsMoversTrading Ideas